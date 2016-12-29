Buhari Has Failed Nigerians – Shekarau

Former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has given his verdict on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Buhari had disappointed Nigerians over his failure to implement policies capable of making life more meaningful.

Shekarau said this in a chat with journalists in Gombe where he attended the closing ceremony of the Islamic Vacation Course (IVC).

Shekarau asserted that the performance of Buhari since he assumed power last year May was below average considering so many unfulfilled promises he made during electioneering campaign.

He said: “I think the assessment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is very obvious on the table.

“As a teacher, the best way to assess an individual is to assess him on the scheme of his work, on his own promises. If you say you will cover a scheme of work A to D in a given year, then I will assess you on that.

“The government has made a number of promises, particularly Mr. President himself and we have not seen things on the ground. There is hardly any concrete thing on the ground that you can see.”

Shekarau further lambasted President Buhari for constantly accusing the previous governments for his shortcomings, advising him to do the job he was elected for.