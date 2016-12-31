Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: I opposed devaluation in 1984 and was overthrown – TheCable

Posted on Dec 31, 2016


Buhari: I opposed devaluation in 1984 and was overthrown
President Muhammadu Buhari has once against stated his resolve to oppose the devaluation of the naira and increase in fuel price. He was speaking in Abuja on Friday night at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigade of guards.
