Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari making Nigerians poorer, looking for election in 2019 – Fayose

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making plans to contest for election in 2019.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fayose made this know in a interview on AIT yesrtday he also said that Buhari is making Nigerians more poorer than before.

In the interview Fayose said that ”the President is supresing those who could give him challenges in 2019, he making every average PDP person who has a little bit of resources to become pauper and he is trying to make Nigerians poor and more poorer then ever before. So that when they are sharing money by the polling boots one thousand naira will be linke one million before them we have never had it so bad’

The post Buhari making Nigerians poorer, looking for election in 2019 – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.