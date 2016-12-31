Buhari making Nigerians poorer, looking for election in 2019 – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making plans to contest for election in 2019.

Fayose made this know in a interview on AIT yesrtday he also said that Buhari is making Nigerians more poorer than before.

In the interview Fayose said that ”the President is supresing those who could give him challenges in 2019, he making every average PDP person who has a little bit of resources to become pauper and he is trying to make Nigerians poor and more poorer then ever before. So that when they are sharing money by the polling boots one thousand naira will be linke one million before them we have never had it so bad’

The post Buhari making Nigerians poorer, looking for election in 2019 – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

