Buhari meets Guinea Bissau’s PM in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed door with the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents through an interpreter after the meeting, Embalo said he was in Abuja to deliver President Jose Vaz’s message to Buhari, requesting him to pay an official visit to Guinea Bissau.

The Guinea Bissau prime minister said he used the opportunity to brief President Buhari on the socio-political development in his country.

“We should not forget that Nigeria leads the Contact-Group for Guinea Bissau and of course also because of the weight of Nigeria in the comity of nations. That is why I’m here to inform Mr. President of development in our country,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Embalo as saying to journalists on Wednesday.

“And I also came to thank Mr. President because at the time when almost everybody abandoned us it was Nigeria that remained with us and assisted us until today when we have started to have stability in the country.

“We are here to develop further relations between the two countries not only in the context of South-South Co-operation but in the context of ECOWAS.”

The post Buhari meets Guinea Bissau’s PM in Aso Rock appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

