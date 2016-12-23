Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari moves to placate Tinubu with ministerial positions – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Buhari moves to placate Tinubu with ministerial positions
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com can authoritatively reveal that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is set to bounce back to reckoning in the scheme of things in the ruling party. Buhari moves to placate Tinubu with ministerial
Amosun: Those saying Tinubu will 'finish' me are ignorantTheCable
Tinubu, Aregbesola won't leave APC for anybody – RepNews24 Nigeria
Tinubu: 'APC leader will not leave his party for anybody,' Lawmaker saysNigeria Today

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.