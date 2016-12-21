Buhari moves to replace Babachir Lawal with Audu Ogbeh as SGF
The pressure on President Buhari to sack the Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, seems to be telling as the president has decided to let him go, media sources have revealed. The Senate on Wednesday, December 14, called for the resignation of the SGF after the presentation of a report on mounting humanitarian crisis…
