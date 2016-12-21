Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari moves to replace Babachir Lawal with Audu Ogbeh as SGF

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The pressure on President Buhari to sack the Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, seems to be telling as the president has decided to let him go, media sources have revealed. The Senate on Wednesday, December 14, called for the resignation of the SGF after the presentation of a report on mounting humanitarian crisis…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Buhari moves to replace Babachir Lawal with Audu Ogbeh as SGF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.