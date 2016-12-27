Buhari never declared Boko Haram war over – Presidency
The presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari, at no time, declared that successes recorded by the Nigerian Military against Boko Haram have ended the war. Femi Adesina, media adviser to the President said his principal was misinterpreted by the media. The aide noted that President Buhari only commended the military when they took over the […]
