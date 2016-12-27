Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari never declared Boko Haram war over – Presidency

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari, at no time, declared that successes recorded by the Nigerian Military against Boko Haram have ended the war. Femi Adesina, media adviser to the President said his principal was misinterpreted by the media. The aide noted that President Buhari only commended the military when they took over the […]

