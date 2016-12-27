Buhari: PDP wants president to thank Jonathan for defeat of Boko Haram

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t take all the credit for the Nigerian Army’s victory over Boko Haram.

The PDP also said that former President Goodluck Jonathan had already achieved great success in defeating the sect before Buhari came into office.

“The President cannot solely claim responsibility for the success he claimed the Armed Forces recorded in reclaiming Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram. This is because the regime of former President Jonathan had done a lot in the war against terror,” PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye told Punch.

“This was why elections were held in almost all the local government areas in Borno State and the entire North-East in 2015. Though there has been no independent verification of the claim, the President ought to give kudos to the regime of Jonathan that bought the weapons being used to fight the war.

“We are all aware that propaganda is a tool being used by this government to deceive Nigerians. We hope this is also not another one,” he added.

The Buhari administration has been celebrating the defeat of Boko Haram since the army took over the sect’s stronghold, Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23.

