Buhari removes 50,000 ‘ghost workers’ from Nigeria state payrolls

Abuja, Nigeria | AFP |

Nigeria has struck off 50,000 “ghost workers” from the state payrolls this year, saving nearly 630 million euros, the presidency said Tuesday.

The office of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was voted into power last year vowing to stamp out endemic graft in Africa’s most populous country, said 11 people were undergoing probes in this connection and some of them were on trial.

“The Federal government payroll has been rid of 50,000 ghost workers, saving the country a huge amount of 200 billion naira,” spokesman Garba Shehu said.

“The flagship programme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to rid the system of fraud and instill good governance is on course,” it said.

Last week, the Nigerian government promised to protect and hand out hefty rewards to whistleblowers who could be entitled to between 2.5 and five percent of funds recovered from information they provide about corruption.

Buhari has repeatedly accused the government of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan of a “mind-boggling” looting of the treasury.

Dozens of prominent members of the Jonathan regime, including ministers, politicians and relatives, have been charged with graft.

Several senior judges face charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering.

The post Buhari removes 50,000 ‘ghost workers’ from Nigeria state payrolls appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

