Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari reportedly sacks Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ibrahim-Magu1

There are indications that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office, Guardian is reporting. The report quoted a source as saying Magu was redeployment back to the Nigeria Police Force, NPF. Magu’s redeployment back to the Nigerian Police Force is to pave way for […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari reportedly sacks Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.