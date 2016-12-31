Buhari reportedly sacks Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman
There are indications that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office, Guardian is reporting. The report quoted a source as saying Magu was redeployment back to the Nigeria Police Force, NPF. Magu’s redeployment back to the Nigerian Police Force is to pave way for […]
Buhari reportedly sacks Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG