Buhari reveals how he will handle Niger Delta militants
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government will try to dialogue with Niger Delta militants, instead of fighting with them for the control of oil resources in the region. He was speaking on Sunday, when the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, paid him a visit along with some residents of the city. […]
