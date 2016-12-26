Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari reveals how he will handle Niger Delta militants

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Niger-Delta-Avengers

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government will try to dialogue with Niger Delta militants, instead of fighting with them for the control of oil resources in the region. He was speaking on Sunday, when the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, paid him a visit along with some residents of the city. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari reveals how he will handle Niger Delta militants

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.