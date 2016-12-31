Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari signs 17 bills into law in two months – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Buhari signs 17 bills into law in two months
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Amendment Act 2016 into law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, confirmed …
Corruption, recession remain our challenges – SarakiDaily Trust
Between the Senate and Babachir LawalVanguard
Nigeria strengthens law on endangered species as President Buhari Signs Bill into LawNTA News
Nigeria Master Web –The Nation Newspaper –Bella Naija –NAIJ.COM
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.