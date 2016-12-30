Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari, Saraki Meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki met on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which was termed private, took place at the President’s office.

It started around 12:00noon.

More to come.
 

