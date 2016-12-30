Buhari, Saraki Meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki met on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share The meeting, which was termed private, took place at the President’s office. It started around 12:00noon.



