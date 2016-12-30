Buhari Set To Replace Fashola, Compensate 3 Tinubu’s Boys

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to compensate loyalists of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with ministerial positions.

A highly placed source in the APC revealed to Naija247news that Mr.Buhari is set to compensate Tinubu for the losses he incurred and suffered while supporting his associates in various positions both in the federal and state levels.

The source said Buhari will use the imminent change of some cabinet members to include some of Tinubu’s ‘boys’ in his government to placate the former Lagos state governor.

Tinubu’s loyalists who could make the new list of ministers are

1. Dr Olusegun Abraham (the APC candidate backed by Tinubu, who lost out in the Ondo polls)

2. Honourable James Faleke (A House of Representatives member who lost out to the power play in Kogi state) and

3. Mr Wale Edun ( a former commissioner of finance in Lagos state under Tinubu)

The source said: “Dr Olusegun Abraham will replace Professor Claudius Omoyele Daramola, who is from Ondo state and have been somewhat invincible in the Federal Executive Council. But he (Abraham) will be given a better portfolio.’’

Professor Daramola is the current minister of state for Niger Delta.

“Faleke will replace the late Ocholi as the Kogi state minister while Edun will replace Fashola, who Buhari is now considering to appoint as the SGF following the scandal Babachir Lawal is currently enmeshed in.”

Another source who confirmed the story, said: ‘’Baba (Buhari) knows Tinubu is an asset and he cannot toy with him politically.

