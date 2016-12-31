Buhari should give way to a younger man in 2019, he’s too old to rule – Bishop Okah

The principal patriarch of the Flock of Christ Mission, Enerhen-Effurun, Delta State, Bishop Simeon Okah, has said it would be ridiculous to hear that President Muhammadu Buhari was preparing to take another shot at the presidency in 2019. Okah urged him to abandon the ambition because he was too old and had nothing to offer

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

