Buhari Should Reduce Price of Cement To N300, Guru Maharaji Lists 6 Other Things

Guru Maharaj Ji the founder of One Love Family sect, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Price Control Board in order to ameliorate the impact of the current economic recession on ordinary Nigerians.

He also told newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday that a price control mechanism would strengthen the Naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sect leader spoke at a news conference which was part of activities to mark his 69th birthday.

He said the government should also do the following:

1. Our government should reduce the price of cement to N300 to enable the country build homes for its people and if need be, government should empower Nigerians to import cement to bring prices down.

2. The Nigeria Airways should be revived with the old buildings and structures rehabilitated in order for the country to compete with small nations which have notable airlines like Ethiopia, Cameroun and Kenya,” the sect leader said.

3. He also called for a reduction in airfares for local travels within the country to a flat rate of N15,000.

4. Maharaji ji argued that state governments should be allowed to acquire planes in partnership with stakeholders as well as oil blocks.

He accused Nigerian banks of operating as traders instead of being “ beacons of enterprise, reconstruction, innovation and productive activities.’’

5. The sect leader called on government to compel all oil companies to release two percent of their gross profits for research in universities

6. The local refineries built by militants should not be destroyed but improved upon since they are inventions made out of necessity.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the president on the steps taken so far at “ retrieving ’’ the Ajaokuta Steel Company, saying the organisation was capable of promoting meaningful industrial progress.

NAN