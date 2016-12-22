Buhari tells states to pay salaries from debt refund
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday asked state governors to pay outstanding workers’ entitlements, from excess deductions of external debt service. A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President approved N552.74bn to be paid in batches to all the states that were owed. The 33 states were to […]
