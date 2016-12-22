Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari tells states to pay salaries from debt refund

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday asked state governors to pay outstanding workers’ entitlements, from excess deductions of external debt service. A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President approved N552.74bn to be paid in batches to all the states that were owed. The 33 states were to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

