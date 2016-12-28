Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari to make full board appointments in January 2017

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

buhari-2222

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to make appointments into all boards by January 2017. This was confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Although a similar promise was made on December 28, 2015, one year after, most federal government agencies are still without boards. Shehu explained that the delay was […]

