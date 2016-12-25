Jibrin to Buhari: Why are you appearing weak? Resign if you can’t resist blackmail – TheCable
|
|
Jibrin to Buhari: Why are you appearing weak? Resign if you can't resist blackmail
TheCable
Abdulmumin Jibrin, former chairman of the house of representatives committee on appropriation, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “give up his presidency” if he cannot resist blackmail. Jibrin said Buhari is acting as if he has to beg some …
