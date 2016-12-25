Buhari to spend N2.4 Billion on upkeep of presidential jets in 2017 – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
Buhari to spend N2.4 Billion on upkeep of presidential jets in 2017
News24 Nigeria
Abuja – The Federal Government is proposing to spend N2.38bn in 2017 on fueling and maintenance of the presidential jets. The amount when compared to the N1.99bn approved in the 2016 fiscal period for similar expenses represents an increase of …
