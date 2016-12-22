Buhari urges governors to pay workers’ salaries from Paris debt refunds

The government recently approved N552.74 billion to be paid to all states owed.

The post Buhari urges governors to pay workers’ salaries from Paris debt refunds appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

