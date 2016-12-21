Buhari urges new Tor Tiv to build peace, prevent conflict
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated Professor James Ornguga Ayatse on his election as Tor Tiv, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people. Buhari’s message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina. The statement read: “Prof. Ayatse, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, is also the pioneer […]
Buhari urges new Tor Tiv to build peace, prevent conflict
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG