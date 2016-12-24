Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resolving the Magu conundrum – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Resolving the Magu conundrum
The Nation Newspaper
FORGIVE the overused word, conundrum. But there is no word more fitting to describe the complex maze in which the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, is entrapped. Between the conspiratorial …
Weekly political notesGuardian
Buhari yet to decide Magu's fateDaily Trust
AGF gives Magu 48hrs to respond to DSS allegationsVanguard

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.