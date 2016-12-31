Buhari’s Christmas Day misadventure, the genocide in Southern Kaduna

Two weeks ago, on this same platform, I warned against the statement of the Governor of Kaduna, who in a recorded interview with several journalists, said that his administration had traced those Fulani herdsmen involved in killings in Southern Kaduna and rather than arresting and prosecuting them, the Kaduna state government had offered them money to placate them so they would not kill again.

I wrote that if killers heard that other killers were paid by a government not to kill, that they will also go and kill in order to get their own blood money.

With what is happening in Southern Kaduna today, I have been vindicated. When you allow criminals profit from their criminality, what you have is always more crime.

What is going on in Southern Kaduna is nothing short of genocide! In the past week, an untold number of people have been killed with some reports alleging that hundreds have been killed.

Certainly, thousands of Nigerians have been killed in and around Nigeria’s Middle Belt since the beginning of the year. Yet, the President of Nigeria has remained silent.

Last week, there was a terror attack in Germany where a terrorist named Anis Amri killed 12 people. The day after the attack, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a statement condemning the attack and commiserating with the victims.

Three days after that incident, suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Goska village and killed 11 people including the 14 year old daughter of former Chairman of Jema’a LGA, Barr. Gideon Morik.

The same President Buhari who was so quick to issue a statement condemning the German terror attack and commiserating with the German people and their government has continued to remain silent when Nigerians are killed.

This is is more so when the Governor of Kaduna has, in a recorded interview, admitted that the people doing the killings are foreign herdsmen! This leads me to ask the question of President Buhari: Are German Lives More Important Than Nigerian Lives?

And when asked why the President has continued to ignore the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said that it is because the Kaduna Governor has assured the President that he is on top of the situation.

Really?

Did the German leader, tell President Muhammadu Buhari that she was not on top of the situation in Germany before he released his statement condemning the terror attacks there?

The number one job of the Nigerian Army is protecting the nation from external aggression. Yet, while foreigners are killing Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, our army is being sent to the Niger Delta where nobody is killing Nigerian citizens!

And to add insult to injury, the Kaduna state governor is trying to blame Niger Delta militants for the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Let me say that I condemn militancy and I am a man of peace any day. My weapon is the Word of God and my sword is the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

But if only President Buhari was as interested in the loss of lives in Southern Kaduna as he is in the loss of oil in the Niger Delta, the killings could have ended long ago.

And quite sadly, while I am waiting for the All Progressive Congress to condemn the carnage in Southern Kaduna, the party, through it’s a Ekiti chapter, released a statement condemning the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye for his praise of the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, and went ahead to insult the sensibilities of Nigerian Christians by accusing Pastor Adeboye of collecting a bribe from Governor Fayose.

Christians are being killed in Southern Kaduna and I ask: Where is the Vice President, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo? Where is Reverend Father Mbaka? Where is Pastor Tunde Bakare?

I want to address in particular the Vice President and I will quote from the Bible to him.

Pastor Osinbajo, this is what Esther 4:14 says, “if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

Mr. Vice President sir, please permit me to rephrase that Scripture and say ‘if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the people of Southern Kaduna will arise from another place, but you and the political family you belong to will answer to God. And who knows but that you have come to your Vice Presidential position in Aso Rock for such a time as this?”

By Reno Omokri

Omokri is the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California, author of Shunpiking: No Shortcuts to God and Why Jesus Wept and the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri

