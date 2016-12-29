Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s claim on capture of Sambisa Forest not exactly true – Group

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

buhari

A groupp, the Wailing Wailers, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be sincere about the claims on the capture of the Sambisa Forest and the fight against insurgents. This is coming at a time when Buhari in a congratulatory message to the Nigerian troops in the North East, affirmed that the insurgents have been […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari’s claim on capture of Sambisa Forest not exactly true – Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.