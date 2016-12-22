Pages Navigation Menu

Bundesliga Legends Tour 2016: Sunday Oliseh Trains Aspiring Coaches in Kenya

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa, Sports

Former Borussia Dortmund, 1. FC Köln and VfL Bochum 1848 star Sunday Oliseh has been meeting aspiring coaches in Nairobi on the second day of his official Bundesliga Legends tour in Africa.

The 42-year-old former midfielder conducted a press conference in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday as part of the tour to promote Germany’s top flight across the continent, sharing some of his unique experiences and memories of the Bundesliga with the assembled press.

A popular figure, Oliseh was most recently coach of his native Nigeria.

After imparting knowledge borne from an international career that spanned 39 caps and as well as a Bundesliga title with Dortmund in 2001/02, Oliseh took to the clay pitches nearby to put his wisdom into practice for a delighted collection of budding coaches.

A defensive midfielder in his pomp, Oliseh watches on as rather younger legs do the running at the training camp in Nairobi.

Oliseh is also due to appear as an analyst and and meet some of the local football fans during his three-day visit in the Kenyan capital.

Source: Bundesliga.com

