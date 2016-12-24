Buratai restates promise to re-organise operation Lafiya Dole – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Buratai restates promise to re-organise operation Lafiya Dole
Daily Trust
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday restated his promise to re-organise the ongoing “Operation Lafiya Dole'' in the North- East in 2017. The COAS, who restated the promise when he visited troops of 112 Task Force Battalion …
