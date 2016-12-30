Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy Issues Stern Warning On His Social Media Account

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Burna boy who earlier in the year was mixed up in a baby mama mess as an Instagram user identified as Uju Stella claimed him to be responsible for her pregnancy has issued a stern warning on his social media account. The warning comes after the Nigerian singer had earlier blasted media houses,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Burna Boy Issues Stern Warning On His Social Media Account appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.