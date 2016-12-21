Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival
The festival is also expected to host a wide range of high profile guests and well-known celebrities.
The post Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG