Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival

The festival is also expected to host a wide range of high profile guests and well-known celebrities.

The post Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

