Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Music, News | 0 comments

burna-boy

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The festival is also expected to host a wide range of high profile guests and well-known celebrities.

The post Burna Boy, YCEE, Maleek Berry, others set for Nativeland festival appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.