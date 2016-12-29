Pages Navigation Menu

Butchered bride-to-be, Dayo Adeleke to be buried today in Lagos

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A bride-to-be, Dayo Enioluwa Adeleke, who was butchered by her Cameroonian house-help December 20, will be committed to mother earth in Lagos State today (Thursday). Her funeral arrangements posted online indicate that Service of Songs and funeral service will be held today at Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi. Internment follows immediately after at The […]

The post Butchered bride-to-be, Dayo Adeleke to be buried today in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

