‘Cabal Behind SGF’s Travail’

A non-governmental organization known as Grand Initiative for Political Development has declared the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal ‘innocent’ of the allegations leveled against him by the Senate.

The group said “the SGF is innocent and is only a victim of a cabal trying by all means to paint the executive arm of government in bad light so as to tarnish the image of the Buhari administration and paint it with ink of corruption.”

The group, in a statement by it cordinator, Ado Sidi Gumel “called on the Senate to withdraw the allegations as they fly in the face of logic and cannot stand rigorous scrutiny”.

According to them, the call for the resignation of the SGF rather paints the Senate as desperate to get at the executive arm of government.

They said this is clear from how the Senate tried to manipulate the issue of the resignation of the SGF from Rholavision to suit its narrative.

“It is a proven fact that the SGF had resigned his appointment with Rholavision shortly after he was appointed and there was no way he could have been part of the firm at the time the contract was awarded.

“This makes it preposterous for the SGF to be linked with any financial dealing that has to do with the company as everybody knows that such responsibilities cease with resignation from a firm.

The group also said it is curious that the SGF was not invited by the Senate to state his own side of the story throughout the period the committee investigated the matter.

“It is trite in both the laws of this country and the law of natural justice that every accused must be given an opportunity to defend himself or at least state his own side of the story before drawing conclusion on a matter.

“The Senate failed to do this, leaving one to wonder the motive for being in haste to release the one sided report it later presented to the public,” he added.

The group said the bit about calling on the president to relieve him of his appointment was not contained in the report the committee submitted to the Senate but was only added in the course of the deliberation and wondered how an item that was not part of therecommendation of the report of the committee became the resolution of the Senate.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

