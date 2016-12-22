Pages Navigation Menu

CAF Announces Three Man Shortlist For 2016 African Footballer Of The Year

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

CAF has announced a three-man shortlist for the 2016 African footballer of the year award. 1. Saido Mane 2. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 3. Riyad Mahrez  

