CAF Announces Three Man Shortlist For 2016 African Footballer Of The Year

CAF has announced a three-man shortlist for the 2016 African footballer of the year award. 1. Saido Mane 2. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 3. Riyad Mahrez

The post CAF Announces Three Man Shortlist For 2016 African Footballer Of The Year appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

