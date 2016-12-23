CAF Champions League: KCCA FC pitted against Angolan league defending champions

By Robert Kayindi James

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) has been pitted against Angolan side Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto ahead of the preliminary round of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto is the defending champion of the 2016 Angolan topflight league. This was their first league title in a decade and the Kasasiro Boys will have to battle them if they are to progress to the first round of the competition.

The Mike Mutebi-coached side will host the first leg at the Phillip Omondi Stadium on the weekend of February 10-12 before travelling to Luanda, Angola for the return leg that will be played on the weekend of February 17-19.

The aggregate winner after both legs will face off with 2016 CAF Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, home to Uganda Cranes goalie Denis Masinde Onyango to decide who progresses to the group stages of the continent’s most prestigious club competition.

The post CAF Champions League: KCCA FC pitted against Angolan league defending champions appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

