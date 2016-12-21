CAF CL 2017: Rangers, Wikki, IFU FC Get Tough Nuts

Nigeria’s representatives to next season’s CAF club competitions have drawn some pretty tough opponents, in the wake of the draws for the preliminary rounds of the Confederation of Africa (CAF) Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup, conducted at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enugu Rangers got Algerian side J.S. Saoura away in the first-leg and would host them, possibly, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, for the reverse fixture, before a possible confrontation against Zamalek SC of Egypt, who drew a bye.

Meanwhile, runner-up, Rivers United kick off their continental challenge with an away tie against AS Real Bamako, who knocked Enyimba out of the Champions League in the first round back in 2014.

In the second tier of the club competition, FC IfeanyiUbah were pitched against Egypt’s Al-Masry SC. The 2016 Federation Cup winners get to host the first-leg of the encounter.

On the other hand, Wikki Tourists also host the first-leg of their Confederation Cup Preliminary round fixture against Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces F.C (RSLAF F.C.).

If the Nigerians get out of the preliminary stage, they would have Mali’s Djoliba and Tunisia’s Club Africain waiting for them.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

