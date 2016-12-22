CAF Club Competitions: North African ties for Rangers, Ifeanyi Ubah
Rivers United are making their debut in Africa’s premier club competition after finishing as runners-up in last season’s NPFL.
The post CAF Club Competitions: North African ties for Rangers, Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG