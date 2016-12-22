CAF draws: North African ties for Rangers and FC Ubah – The News
|
The News
|
CAF draws: North African ties for Rangers and FC Ubah
The News
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International Football Club of Enugu will begin their 2017 CAF Champions League campaign by visiting Algerian side JS Saoura. The other Nigerian representatives in the CAF Champions …
Sierra Leone (With No Completed League since 2013) exploit CAF CL Rules
Wits draw Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the African Champions League
Rollers, Orapa to know CAF opponents today
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG