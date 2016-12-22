CAF draws: North African ties for Rangers and FC Ubah

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International Football Club of Enugu will begin their 2017 CAF Champions League campaign by visiting Algerian side JS Saoura. The other Nigerian representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, will also be guests of AS Real Bamako of Mali in the competition’s preliminary round. This is according to the 2017 CAF inter-club competitions’ draws for the preliminary and first rounds, which were conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

