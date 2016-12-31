CAF releases N75m to GFA for Black Stars

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Ghana Football Association $237,500 (about N75 million) to prepare for the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The money forms part of CAF’s responsibility to ensure that participating teams at the Nations Cup gets the needed funds to partake in the competition.

The amount released is 50% percent of the total amount all participating teams will get from CAF.

Each participating Federation is expected to receive a total amount of $ 475,000.

The Black Stars have started their non residential training ahead of the tournament.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant is expected to name his final squad on Saturday before they leave for Dubai on January 2 for a pre tournament camping.

Meanwhile, English Premier League outfit West Ham United have reportedly written to the Ghana Football Association to delay the arrival of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars camp for the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to FIFA regulations, clubs are mandated to release players 14 days to start of the

competition but West Ham have requested to allow Ayew join Black Stars on January 3, which is 11 days to kick off of the competition and 14 days to their first match against Uganda in Gabon.

This is because the Hammers want use the fit-again winger for their all important English Premier League match against Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium

Ayew is gradually getting back to his best shape after scoring on Boxing Day when they beat his former side Swansea City 4-1.

