Calabar Carnival, best in Nigeria, says Kano participant

Dr Zakaria Idris, a Director in the Kano State Ministry of Culture has described the Calabar Annual Carnival as the best in the country.

Idris said this on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen during the 2016 Calabar Carnival street party.

He said that Kano state would replicate the Calabar carnival but with slight modifications.

“We are very interested in Calabar carnival. We love the carnival. It is one of the best in Nigeria and we are here every year.

“Apart from that, Calabar as a city is very beautiful and lovely. We have carnival in Kano but with some differences,’’ he said.

He said that the state cultural troupe “Koroso Dancers’’ were in Calabar to participate in the cultural carnival and join other bands during the street party as part of inter-state friendship.

“This is not the first time for us to participate in the Calabar Carnival. We have been participating, especially in the cultural carnival, so we are not new in the carnival,’’ he said.

He stressed the importance of culture in the society, adding that Kano State government was very much aware of the rich culture of the people of Kano.

The Koroso dancers entertained fun seekers with their well choreographed dance steps before the official opening of the street party.

Gov. Rochas Okocha of Imo, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom and NollyWood actress Shan George, among others joined the Gov. Ben Ayade’s band for the street party.

