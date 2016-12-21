Calabar Carnival: Cross River Govt. Introduces Governor’s Ball to Kick-start Festivities

To kick-off its annual Calabar Carnival, the Cross River State government has introduced an exciting new event, The Governor’s Ball. Hosted by His Excellency the executive Governor Prof. Ben Ayade, the ball is set to host people from all around the nation and the international community at large at the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC) Cross River […]

