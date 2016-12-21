Calabar Carnival: Cross River Govt. Introduces Governor’s Ball to Kick-start Festivities
To kick-off its annual Calabar Carnival, the Cross River State government has introduced an exciting new event, The Governor’s Ball. Hosted by His Excellency the executive Governor Prof. Ben Ayade, the ball is set to host people from all around the nation and the international community at large at the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC) Cross River […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG