Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: 21 States, Varsities Showcase Culture At Calabar Carnival – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: 21 States, Varsities Showcase Culture At Calabar Carnival
AllAfrica.com
Calabar — The garden city of Calabar went agog on Wednesday when 21 states showcased their native cultures in colour and style at this year's Calabar Cultural Festival. Also, the rich culture of Cross River State was brought to the fore as the 18
'Calabar Carnival is the best in Nigeria'News24 Nigeria
Calabar carnival: residents, fun seekers demand improvementVanguard
MC Galaxy and the Cross River state Gov present Shupe for Ayade (Official Calabar Carnival anthem) and 1 million …Gistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.