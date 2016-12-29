Nigeria: 21 States, Varsities Showcase Culture At Calabar Carnival – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: 21 States, Varsities Showcase Culture At Calabar Carnival
AllAfrica.com
Calabar — The garden city of Calabar went agog on Wednesday when 21 states showcased their native cultures in colour and style at this year's Calabar Cultural Festival. Also, the rich culture of Cross River State was brought to the fore as the 18 …
'Calabar Carnival is the best in Nigeria'
Calabar carnival: residents, fun seekers demand improvement
MC Galaxy and the Cross River state Gov present Shupe for Ayade (Official Calabar Carnival anthem) and 1 million …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG