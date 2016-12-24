Cameroon star, Rigobert Song recovers from life-threatening stroke

Cameroon soccer star, Rigobert Song has recovered from the stroke which he suffered from at the beginning of October.

Song was in a coma for two days after suffering from a stroke in his home at the capital Yaounde and was later transferred to a hospital in France.

He said he felt the support of the people of Cameroon and the government who gave him courage to get better.

“I feel good right now. I was aware of a lot of things, thanks to the support that our government gave me in this matter. I have to thank them; Cameroon President Paul Biya and his wife first lady Chantal Biya,” he said.

Cameroon’s government ensured the footballer recovered well and reportedly spent £78,000 on his treatment.

Song played for Liverpool, West Ham, Metz, Lends and Galatasaray during his 16-year career.

He won 137 caps for Cameroon after having made his debut at the age of 17, including a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

He scored five goals in 137 appearances for Cameroon, playing in four World Cups since making his international debut on September 22, 1993, against Mexico.

The post Cameroon star, Rigobert Song recovers from life-threatening stroke appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

