Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cameroonian docked for alleged murder of employer – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cameroonian docked for alleged murder of employer
Vanguard
THE 21-year-old Cameroonian, Ledjou Kouemou, who allegedly killed his employer at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate's Court, Lagos, yesterday. Kouemou, a domestic servant, was arraigned on a one-count charge of …
Court remands Cameroonian for boss' deathThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.