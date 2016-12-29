Cameroonian docked for alleged murder of employer

THE 21-year-old Cameroonian, Ledjou Kouemou, who allegedly killed his employer at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, yesterday.

Kouemou, a domestic servant, was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder of his employer before Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja.

Adelaja ordered remand of the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

She adjourned the case till February 24, 2017 for mention.

Prosecutor Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 20 at about 9.30p.m.

Uwadione said the accused had asked the deceased for an increase in his salary and she declined. He said the accused stabbed his employer to death with a kitchen knife.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which on conviction attracts death sentence.

Kouemou’s plea was not taken.

The post Cameroonian docked for alleged murder of employer appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

