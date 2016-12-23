CAN slams appointment of Emefiele as Islamic liquidity corporation chairman
The Christian body accuses the federal government of planning an “Islamic” state.
The post CAN slams appointment of Emefiele as Islamic liquidity corporation chairman appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG