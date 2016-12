Can you Relate? Watch Buzzfeed’s “Growing Up with a Nigerian Mum” Video

So true or nah? Buzzfeed recently released a video titled – “Growing up with an African mum”. Having seen the video, it is actually based on a Nigerian mum. Check it out!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

