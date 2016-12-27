Carlos Bacca Won’t Be Leaving AC Milan Says Teammate Suso

Carlos Bacca will not leave AC Milan in January, according to his team-mate Suso.

Bacca, who was the subject of strong interest from West Ham last summer, is once again on the Hammers’ radar as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window.

However, West Ham could be set for disappointment once again in their pursuit of the Colombian, with the striker’s Milan team-mate Suso believing the former Sevilla man will stay put at San Siro.

When asked if Bacca will continue at Milan until June, Suso told Marca: “I think so, I ask him and he tells me that he is very happy, I see him very happy. I tell you yes (he will stay), although we know that in football, everything changes from one moment to another. The truth is that the best thing for us is that he does not move.”

AC Milan’s CEO Adriano Galliani also said recently

“Bacca is not for sale. I repeat, he is absolutely off the market,”

