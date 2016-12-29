Carlos Tevez Becomes World’s Highest-Paid Footballer
Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez is set to become the world’s highest paid footballer after the striker reportedly signed a two-year contract with Shanghai Shenhua which will see him earn about €720,000 per week. Shenhua and Argentina club Boca Juniors announced the transfer agreement for the 32-year-old Tevez on Thursday following weeks of rumors and speculation. “Shanghai …
