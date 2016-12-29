Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China
Sports Illustrated
BEIJING (AP) — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to …
Carlos Tevez signs for Shanghai Shenhua in deal worth £615000 a week
Tevez signs reported Dh2.7 million per week deal
Carlos Tevez completes transfer to China to become world's highest-paid player
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG