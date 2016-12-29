Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China – Sports Illustrated

Pages Navigation Menu

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China
BEIJING (AP) — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to …
Carlos Tevez signs for Shanghai Shenhua in deal worth £615000 a weekThe Guardian
Tevez signs reported Dh2.7 million per week dealgulfnews.com
Carlos Tevez completes transfer to China to become world's highest-paid playerFOXSports.com
Vanguard –Daily Star –The Straits Times –Manchester Evening News
all 107 news articles »

