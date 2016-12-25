Pages Navigation Menu

15 Governors, Ambassadors To Grace Carnival Calabar – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

15 Governors, Ambassadors To Grace Carnival Calabar
15 Governors, Ambassadors To Grace Carnival Calabar Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has disclosed that no fewer than 15 governors, ambassadors and other top government functionaries are expected to participate in the December 28 …
Calabar festival hosts African cuisinesThe Punch
Carnival Calabar 'Power Week' CommencesNigeria Today
All set for Calabar Carnival 2016Daily Trust
Bella Naija
all 5 news articles »

